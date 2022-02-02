Opposition MP urges govt to respond to concerns over marital rape issue after unsatisfactory reply by minister

The government in Rajya Sabha appeared wishy-washy on the subject of marital rape during the question hour in Parliament on Wednesday, with Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani failing to clarify the government’s stand while responding to CPI MP Binoy Viswam’s question on the matter.

Viswam pointed out the difference in the definition of marital rape in Section 3 of the Domestic Violence Act and Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code. He wanted to know if the government had taken cognizance of the difference in the laws.

Section 3 of the Domestic Violence Act states that, “Any act, omission or commission shall constitute domestic violence in case it harms or injures or endangers the health, safety, life, limb or well-being, whether mental or physical, of the aggrieved person or tends to do so and includes causing physical abuse, sexual abuse, verbal and emotional abuse and economic abuse.

Section 375 of IPC, which defines rape, has an exception to the rule which states that sexual intercourse by a man with his own wife is not rape, if the wife is not under fifteen years of age.