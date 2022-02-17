Opposition must foil Modi’s divide and rule strategy to ensure unseating of NDA from power in 2024 polls

Two phases of polling for the seven phase assembly elections to the five states have concluded and the third phase is due on February 20. By then, in three states – Goa, Uttarakhand and Punjab – the polling will be completed. Only remaining phases in Uttar Pradesh and polls for Manipur will be left.

The top leaders of the BJP and the Congress have covered poll bound states and with the Covid curbs easing, offline rallies are witnessing the presence of both the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in their respective party rallies.

Narendra Modi is the principal speaker in the BJP’s rallies, both online till a few days back and now offline. He is the natural leader of the BJP and the party is counting on him to perform well. But an in depth analysis of Modi’s speeches indicates that he is not just talking of the assembly elections but making points for preparing the voters in these five states for the Lok Sabha elections due two years from now in April/May 2024.

Narendra Modi’s main attack is against the Congress, mainly Rahul Gandhi. He is deliberately trying to make the next Lok Sabha elections as a sort of referendum against Rahul Gandhi. This positioning suits him from his own calculations which have been worked out by the party’s think tank.