Opposition roasts Modi govt over release of Bilkis Bano case convicts

The country's main Opposition party, the Congress, called the Gujarat government order “unprecedented” and questioned if this was the spirit behind “Amrit Mahotsav”.

“If we just consider the nature of the crime, does rape not come in the category that the harshest punishment be given, that any sentence is not enough? And we saw today that those who were let off, they are being felicitated and honoured. Is this Amrit Mahotsav?” asked the Congress.

Chairman of the Congress’ Media and Publicity Department Pawan Khera asked PM Modi to come forward and clarify if what he said in his Red Fort speech were just words, with no meaning.

“Does the PM not mean what he says? Or is it that his own party, its governments have stopped listening to him? Or does he say one thing to the country and another to his own party’s government?” added Khera.

Referring to the Kathua and Unnao rape cases, he added that it embarrasses everyone in politics when office-bearers and supporters of a national political party are seen taking out a rally in favour of rapists on the streets.

Former Congress president and Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “Those who raped a 5-month pregnant woman and killed her 3-year-old girl were released during the ‘Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav’. What is the message giving to the women of the country who are talking about women power? Prime Minister, the whole country is seeing the difference between your words and deeds”.