Opposition slams deletions in NCERT books; says those who re-write history are consigned to its dustbin

Tagging another report which claimed that chapters related to the Mughals and Dalit writers have also been axed from the textbooks, he said, "This reveals the ruling regime's TRUE mindset. After all, the RSS had not only attacked Gandhi but had been bitterly opposed to Dr Ambedkar as well."



Asked about the issue at a press conference at the Congress headquarters, Manish Tewari said the re-writing history has been an "ongoing endeavour" with the RSS and BJP.



"This is not the first time that this has happened. I recall that in the first and second NDA governments in 1998-99, this particular project was being unveiled. The only thing I would like to say is that you can distort history but you cannot erase it," he said.



Truth has a way of manifesting itself. History bears testimony to the fact that those who have tried to re-write history have been consigned to the "dustbin of history", Tewari said.



Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also attacked the BJP over the issue, alleging that they want to erase the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi by writing a "new history".



"But Prime Minister Modi, history is not changed it is made by strong resolve," she said.