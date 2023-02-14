Opposition speaks in one voice to condemn the I-T raids on BBC India

As soon as news broke of the Income Tax Department's raid at the British Broadcasting Service (BBC) offices in Delhi and Mumbai, the opposition was quick to react to it. The Indian National Congress' official Twitter handle termed the survey action as an "undeclared emergency" in Hindi.

The raid follows days after the release of the documentary by the UK broadcaster on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his reported role in 2002 Gujarat riots.

The Congress general secretary KC Venugopal tweeted that the raid at BBC’s offices reeked of desperation and showed that the Modi government was scared of criticism. He wrote that the party condemned the intimidation tactics in the harshest terms. “This undemocratic and dictatorial attitude cannot go on any longer,” he wrote.