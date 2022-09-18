Our PM is a pathological liar: Jairam Ramesh on Modi’s claims on project cheetah

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday hit back at PM Modi and shared on social media an official communique from 2009 that showed that the process of reintroducing cheetah in India had been initiated in that year, when Ramesh was the Union minister for environment and forests.

The Congress leader called Modi a “pathological liar" for criticising previous governments for allegedly not making any efforts to reintroduce the big cat in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Saturday criticised the previous governments for allegedly making no constructive efforts to reintroduce cheetahs in India after they became extinct from the country seven decades ago.

Modi had made the remarks after releasing three of the eight cheetahs flown in from Namibia into special enclosures in the Kuno National Park (KNP) in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh.