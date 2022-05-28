Outpouring of hate on social media shows how far India has moved away from days of Nehruvian secularism

With the world waking up to the possibility of the temple-mosque disputes in India becoming yet another religious flashpoint, as the BBC has said, the worst fears of the country’s well-wishers are coming true.

The apprehension that the BJP’s rise to power will increase the communal temperature is proving correct. The fond belief that the responsibilities of power will curb the party’s anti-Muslim outlook hasn’t been fulfilled.

Beginning with low-key campaigns against the Muslims with ghar wapsi (reconversion) and ‘love jihad’ programmes decrying interfaith marriage, there has been a gradual increase in the saffron brotherhood’s communal venom, leading to the lynching of Muslim cattle traders and suspected beef eaters.

Now, another menacing stage has been reached with the targeting of mosques in keeping with the slogans that were raised at the time of the Babri masjid destruction in 1992 – yeh toh pehli jhanki hai, Kashi, Mathura baki hai, meaning that the Babri demolition was only the first step, Kashi (Varanasi) and Mathura (mosques) will be the next ones.