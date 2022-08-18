Outsiders to have voting rights in J&K, says Chief Electoral Officer; opposition aghast

The worries of Kashmiris about a ‘possible demography change’ in Jammu and Kashmir seem to have come true after the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Hirdesh Kumar said that every citizen of the country ‘staying ordinarily’ in Jammu and Kashmir can register as a voter in J&K and cast his or her vote in the upcoming assembly elections.

Explaining the newly coined term ‘staying ordinarily’ in J&K, the CEO Hirdesh Kumar said that those citizens who are in Jammu and Kashmir either for a job, education or even business would have the voting rights in the upcoming assembly election.

“We expect an increase of over 20 lakh voters after the completion of the special summary revision of the electoral rolls whose final announcement will be made on 25, November 2022,” the CEO said while addressing a press conference at Nirvachan Bhawan in Jammu division of Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement has drawn flak in Jammu and Kashmir and the regional parties have called for an all-party-meet to discuss the future strategy. The biggest regional party, the National Conference said that BJP is insecure and wants to import outside voters to win elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Is the BJP so insecure about support from genuine voters of J&K that it needs to import temporary voters to win seats? None of these things will help the BJP when the people of J&K are given a chance to exercise their franchise,” Omar Abdullah said.