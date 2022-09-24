Over 11K flats to be handed over to Amrapali home buyers in 2-3 months, SC told

The bench of Chief Justice U.U. Lalit and Justice Bela M. Trivedi said that giving possession of over 11,000 flats out of 38,000 flats is an important development.

The court receiver also said that for 6430 complete flats, there are few issues with electricity and water connections, and after these are sorted out, the flats can be handed over to home buyers within two to three months.

The bench emphasised that flats should be handed over to the home buyers only after full payment is received. Counsel, representing the homebuyers, submitted that there are 1,970 defaulters, who have not cleared their dues despite notices, and their flats should be auctioned. He added that funds could be generated after selling 5,229 unsold flats and 1,164 benami flats.