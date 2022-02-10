Over 1.850 prominent citizens condemn targeting of Hijab-wearing Muslim students in Karnataka institutions

Several feminists, democratic groups, collectives, academicians and lawyers collectively released a statement on Thursday condemning the targeting and exclusion of Hijab-wearing Muslim women students in Karnataka’s educational institutions.

The statement has been signed by more than 1,850 individuals, including lawyers, activists and academicians.

They demanded strict action against the saffron-wearing mob of men who heckled a hijab-wearing Muslim woman in Mandya, saying that the incident “is a warning of how the hijab can easily become the next pretext for mob attacks on Muslims.”

They affirmed that they firmly believe that the Constitution mandates schools and colleges to nurture plurality, not uniformity.