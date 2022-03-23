Over 22 per cent IAS/IPS posts lying vacant across country, Centre admits in Parliament

More than 22% IAS and IPS posts are lying vacant across the country –1,515 posts to be specific – the government has said in Parliament in response to questions asked by Congress MP Hibi Eden.

The total assigned strength for officers across the country is 6,746, but only 5,231 positions have been filled.

Uttar Pradesh, which has the highest number of officers at 652, has the highest number of vacancies at 104. This is followed by Bihar, which has 94 vacancies, West Bengal at 80, Jammu and Kashmir at 78 and Maharashtra at 77.

The AGMUT cadre, which serves in Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and the Union Territories, has 87 vacancies.