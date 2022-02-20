Over 34% polling in Punjab, 35.88% in UP till 1 pm

Over 34 per cent polling across 117 Assembly constituencies was registered till 1 p.m. in Punjab that began at 8 a.m. on Sunday with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Sukhbir Badal, Bhagwant Mann and Capt Amarinder Singh among the prominent faces in the fray.

In Uttar Pradesh, third phase polling was underway in 59 Assembly seats spread over 16 districts. Only three districts -- Etah (42.24 per cent), Lalitpur (42.12 per cent) and Mainpuri (41.14 per cent) - have registered over 40 per cent voting till 1 p.m.

The polling was underway in other districts -- Auraiya registered 35.03 per cent, Etawah 36.27, Farrukhabad 35.04 per cent, Firozabad 38.24 per cent, Hamirpur 35.82 per cent, Hathras 36.61 per cent, Jaluan 37.50 per cent, Jhansi 32.83 per cent, Kannauj 37.78 per cent, Kanpur Dehat 34.40 per cent, Kanpur Nagar 28.50 per cent, Kasganj 37.62 per cent and Mahoba 38.12 per cent till 1 p.m.

Punjab state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with more than 2.14 crore voters exercising their franchise to decide the fate of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women and two transgenders.

The polling will be conducted till 6 p.m. and the counting of ballots will take place on March 10.

Congress leader Sunil Jakhar, who were among the early voters, casts his vote in Panjkosi village in Abohar constituency, while greenhorn Congress' candidate Malvika Sood, who is sister of actor Sonu Sood, casts her vote in Moga and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief minister candidate Bhagwant Mann exercised his franchise in Mohali.

Mann is contesting from the Dhuri Assembly seat, while Finance Minister Manpreet Badal asked voters to choose carefully.