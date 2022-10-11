Over 40 vacant posts of information commissioners, 2 states without CICs: Report on RTI Act implementation

Of the 42 vacant posts, two are of CICs (in Gujarat and Jharkhand) and 40 of information commissioners (including the highest of four each in West Bengal, Punjab and Maharashtra and three each in Uttarakhand, Kerala, Haryana and at the Centre), the report said, adding that less than five per cent of the posts of information commissioners are occupied by women.



As many as 4,20,75,403 RTI applications were received by the states and the Centre, as recorded by the information commissions, from 2005-06 to 2020-21, it said.



The RTI Act, 2005 is a path-breaking legislation that enables the country to break away from the colonial legacy of secrecy, which is anathema to a democratic system, the report said.