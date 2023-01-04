Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by AP govt

More than 95,000 women beneficiaries, who were given house sites in Andhra Pradesh two years ago, are now refusing to build houses under a government scheme for a variety of reasons.

In fact, they have been asking the state government to provide them sites at alternative locations as the layouts now proposed are either far away from human habitations or close to burial grounds.

This has pushed the government into a quandary as it will be required to spend close to Rs 800 crore to find alternative sites.

"If we are to fulfil the demand, we will have to acquire more than 2,000 acres of land from private owners for these people. Previously, what we gave away was government land," a top official of the Housing Department said.

The department officials informed Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy recently that there were 95,106 "tough cases" where the beneficiaries were refusing to take the house site (1.5 cents each) and also build a house.

Officials pointed out that in at least 30 per cent of the cases, the new housing layouts were "located near unsuitable areas like burial grounds".

In another 30 per cent of the cases, the proposed layouts were faraway from the existing habitations because of which the beneficiaries were rejecting them.