Pak drone recovered near border in Punjab

The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered a drone that flew into India from Pakistan along the international border in Punjab, an official spokesperson said on Monday.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was intercepted and fired upon by the troops around 7:40 pm on Sunday in an area falling under the territorial limits of Rajatal village in Amritsar, they said.

The quadcopter was "recovered" from a field near the border fence and a search is on to check if it dropped any consignment in the area, the BSF spokesperson said.

It was not clear if the China-made drone was downed by the firing or if it crashed due to a battery discharge, officials said.

At least three such Pakistani drones were shot down by the border force last week in Punjab.