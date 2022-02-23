Pandemic led to drastic fall in income, food security across nation, reveals survey

A survey conducted by Hunger Watch has revealed that food insecurity has worsened amongst urban households as a result of the Covid-19 induced pandemic, with 66% of the respondents reporting that their income had fallen compared to the pre-pandemic period.

Among those surveyed, while 66% reported that their income had decreased during the pandemic, close to 60% said it was now less than half compared to pre-pandemic levels. This proportion was larger among urban households, among poorer households and among Muslim households.

The survey, which was conducted between December 2021 and January 2022, covered 6,500 respondents across 14 states including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The Right to Food Campaign in association with the Centre for Equity Studies conducted the Hunger Watch survey.

Over two-thirds of the respondents reported a decline in quality and quantity of food consumed. A greater proportion of urban households (69%) than rural households (47%) reported that their total monthly income at the time of the survey had declined compared to what it was pre-pandemic.

In urban areas, 40% lived in rented accommodation, and of those, 56% had unpaid rent at time of survey. However, in rural areas, 95% of the households lived in their own homes.