Pandemic not over; health and economic losses due to it will continue to grow: IMF study

Even as new COVID-19 infections are declining and countries across the world are withdrawing curbs they had imposed to check its spread, including mandatory requirement of wearing masks and physical distancing, a latest IMF working paper says that the pandemic is not over. Moreover, health and economic losses attributed to it continue to grow.

The study, titled ‘A Global Strategy to Manage the Long-Term Risks of COVID-19’ emphasized that the disease will be with us for the long term. Further, there are different scenarios for how it could evolve from a mild endemic scenario to a dangerous variant scenario, it said.

This realization calls for a new strategy that manages both the uncertainty and the long-term risks of COVID-19. There are four key policy implications of such a strategy, the authors of the paper have said.

First, we need to achieve equitable access beyond vaccines to encompass a comprehensive toolkit. Second, we must monitor the evolving virus and dynamically upgrade that toolkit. Third, we must transition from the acute response to a sustainable strategy towards COVID-19, balanced and integrated with other health and social priorities. And fourth, we need a unified risk-mitigation approach to future infectious disease threats beyond COVID-19.

Infectious diseases with pandemic potential are a threat to global economic and health security, the authors have reminded the world, while suggesting that the international community should recognize that pandemic financing addresses a systemic risk to the global economy and not just the development need of a particular country.