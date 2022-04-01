'Pariksha Pe Charcha' a waste of time for board students, say parents

While PM Narendra Modi's interactive Pariksha Pe Charcha held on April 1, 2022, was supposed to help "board exam students and answer their queries on exam stress and related issues", the students appearing for board examinations in Mumbai said that they would refrain themselves from attending PM Modi’s sessions.

Board examinations are on for the state and students did not want to indulge into any stress buster sessions. Whereas the students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary (ICSE ) are still to write board exams and are busy in preparation, the parents on the condition of anonymity told that they do not want to waste time here .