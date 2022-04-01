'Pariksha Pe Charcha' a waste of time for board students, say parents
If the students are in stress or going through a panic situation, we would like to take them to counselors who are well qualified, said most parents in Mumbai where the board exams are going on
While PM Narendra Modi's interactive Pariksha Pe Charcha held on April 1, 2022, was supposed to help "board exam students and answer their queries on exam stress and related issues", the students appearing for board examinations in Mumbai said that they would refrain themselves from attending PM Modi’s sessions.
Board examinations are on for the state and students did not want to indulge into any stress buster sessions. Whereas the students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary (ICSE ) are still to write board exams and are busy in preparation, the parents on the condition of anonymity told that they do not want to waste time here .
Talking to National Herald, many parents and students have requested not to name them fearing facing heat from the politicians or any other authority. “It is an unnecessary process done by PM Modi. If the students are in stress or going through a panic situation, we would like to take them to counselors who are well qualified. The counselors can relate the problems of the students as they are experienced in the field. They have a degree to deal with situations of anxiety and stress. This is not the right approach by Modi,” most of them said.
The parents also said that the school being associated with the central board forced them to register for the session. There is no acceptance for denial in today’s time, told one parent.
A student on the condition of anonymity said, “Right now we are in the process of writing examinations and it is disturbing to listen to someone's speech. Instead I will prefer doing meditation.”