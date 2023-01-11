Passenger finds stone in Air India in-flight meal; airline says strict action will be taken against caterer

After a passenger complained of finding a stone in her in-flight meal on an Air India plane, the airline on Tuesday said it has taken serious note of the incident and will initiate strict action against the caterer.

On January 8, a female passenger took to Twitter saying she found a stone in her in-flight meal onboard AI 215 and also shared pictures. The flight was from Delhi to Kathmandu.

"Air India has taken serious note of the incident where a passenger found stone in her in-flight meal on AI 215. We sincerely regret this incident and have apologised to the passenger," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We have taken up the matter with the caterer and will be initiating strict action against the caterer," the spokesperson said.