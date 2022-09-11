Patna’s Heritage Nightmare: Razing Historical Buildings to Make Way for Luxury Hotels

Bihar’s heritage is not confined only to what is buried below the ground,” fumes an exasperated Prof. Imtiaz Ahmed, historian and former director of the prestigious Khuda Baksh Oriental Library in Patna. He was reacting to the mindless demolition of heritage buildings in the city to make room for either vanity projects or shopping complexes or offices and even new housing.

New five-star hotels are also a big hit, it seems, with the bureaucracy, possibly driven by the felt need to give the state capital an image makeover. Plans have been cleared for three new five-star hotels at a distance of less than three kilometres from one another.

How many five-star hotels does Patna need, people ask. Most are convinced that prime public land is being given away to real estate sharks and hotel chains. They are clinging to the hope that the new government will do something to reverse this trend.

The proposal to demolish Sultan Palace was in some ways the last straw—it really upset people who take some pride in Patna’s built heritage. Sultan Palace, built in 1922, is the only structure of its kind in the city, representing what architects and conservationists refer to as a modified Indo-Islamic style. Mercifully, civil society has managed to get over its initial shock to try and mobilise support to save Sultan Palace.

Sultan Palace draws its name from barrister Sultan Ahmad, who had it built, and served as a judge in the Patna High Court. He was also the first Indian vice-chancellor of Patna University between 1923 and 1930, and a member of the Indian delegation, led by Mahatma Gandhi, to the Round Table Conferences in the 1930s between the British Government and Indian political personalities to discuss constitutional reforms in India.

Aditya Jalan, who runs a private museum he inherited, sees a familiar pattern. Several heritage buildings in the city, he says, have not been maintained for years. It then becomes relatively easy to declare the structures to be unfit and call for their demolition. The real estate mafia, he is convinced, have set their eyes on the buildings.