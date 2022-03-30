Pawar has cleared stance on talk of being UPA chief; no scope for AAP or third front in Gujarat: Gohil

After its victory in Punjab assembly polls, the AAP is being projected as a serious contender in some quarters for the forthcoming assembly polls in Gujarat. The Congress, however, believes that the AAP has no prospects in the state as the fight has traditionally been between the two national parties – the Congress and the BJP.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil explained why AAP, or the ‘third front’, do not have much scope in Gujarat.