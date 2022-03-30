Pawar has cleared stance on talk of being UPA chief; no scope for AAP or third front in Gujarat: Gohil
“The people of Gujarat do not vote for third front. However, everyone has the right to try,” senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil said in a press conference
After its victory in Punjab assembly polls, the AAP is being projected as a serious contender in some quarters for the forthcoming assembly polls in Gujarat. The Congress, however, believes that the AAP has no prospects in the state as the fight has traditionally been between the two national parties – the Congress and the BJP.
Addressing a press conference in Delhi, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil explained why AAP, or the ‘third front’, do not have much scope in Gujarat.
Recalling the political history of the state, Gohil said, “Chiman Bhai Patel, Shankarsinh Vaghela, NCP and Left all tried to forge a third front. What happened to them?”
"The people of Gujarat do not vote for third front. However, everyone has the right to try," said Gohil.
Gohil also said that “likeminded parties” should understand that the fight in Gujarat is bipolar – between the Congress and the BJP.
On the question of Sharad Pawar being projected as the chairperson of the Congress-led UPA, Gohil said that Pawar has already cleared the air regarding the same.
“Sharad Pawar has already cleared his stand on it, what else remains to be said?” said Gohil.
Underplaying the “hype” Gohil said, “Don’t read too much in this…People keep saying good things about their leaders to please them.”
On the skyrocketing prices of diesel and petrol in the country, Gohil said, “Due to elections, prices were not increased for 168 days…Modi loot began immediately after the elections got over in five states”.
