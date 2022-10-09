People like him have no stand: Nitish Kumar slams Prashant Kishor
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has slammed poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor for his claims that the former offered him a post
"Whatever Prashant Kishor said for me is absolutely false. I never offered him a post in our party. I have nothing to do with his statement. He is free to say whatever he wants. Prashant Kishor came to me 4 to 5 years ago and suggested that I merge JD(U) with the Congress party," Kumar said, while speaking to reporters in Jayprakash Narayan's birthplace, Sitab Diara.
"People like Prashant Kishor have no stand. At present, he is working for the BJP. He is doing whatever the BJP is saying to him. I never invited him recently for the meeting. He requested me and came to my residence. He talked about so many things but hid the actual facts," Kumar said.
Following his statement, Prashant Kishor retaliated, and said that "older age reflected on his works and statements".
