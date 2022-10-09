People like him have no stand: Nitish Kumar slams Prashant Kishor

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has slammed poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor for his claims that the former offered him a post.

"Whatever Prashant Kishor said for me is absolutely false. I never offered him a post in our party. I have nothing to do with his statement. He is free to say whatever he wants. Prashant Kishor came to me 4 to 5 years ago and suggested that I merge JD(U) with the Congress party," Kumar said, while speaking to reporters in Jayprakash Narayan's birthplace, Sitab Diara.