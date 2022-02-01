People needed immediate relief from Budget, not promises of economic growth in next 25 years

The Department of School Education and Literacy has got Rs. 63449.37 crore which is entirely in the heat of revenue expenditure. Surprisingly, there is no capital expenditure for school education.

The Department of Higher Education is allocated Rs. 40828.35 crore out of which Rs. 40810.34 crore is intended as revenue expenditure while only Rs. 18.01 crore is allocated for capital expenditure.

Obviously, the allocations in the health and education sector are too low which cannot cater to the actual healthcare needs of the people and educational needs of the students. Access to healthcare would thus remain difficult and problematic.

Students cannot hope for equitable access to physical and online education because they are not getting enough financial resources from their parents or guardians due to joblessness and poverty on the one hand and from the government on the other. The digital divide among the students is to continue, and they are not likely to take advantage of the digital initiatives of the government.

Despite India being in the middle of the third wave of COVID-19, Union Budget 2022-23 expects the economy of the country to grow at 9.27 per cent of the GDP, a little more than in the range of 8-8.5 per cent as estimated by the Economic Survey 2021-22.

It means improvement in the market conditions in general and labour market in general is overestimated. Even if India achieves that, it would be only little above than the 9.2 per cent growth rate estimated for the current fiscal.

It is, therefore, obvious that the livelihood conditions in the next fiscal will not substantially improve and many downside risks remain.