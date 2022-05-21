Perarivalan case: Walk to freedom is not acquittal

The Apex Court decided that such an act was not within the ambit of Governor’s powers. While releasing A G Perarivalan, the Apex Court considered that he has already undergone incarceration for 32 years, out of which he has spent 16 years on the death row and 29 years in solitary confinement, that his conduct in jail and while out on parole twice has been without any complaint, that he is suffering from chronic ailments and that he has completed his +2 exams, an undergraduate degree, a postgraduate degree, a diploma and eight certification courses.

While also considering that his petition under Article 161 remained pending for two and a half years following the recommendation of the state Cabinet for remission of his sentence, Hon’ble Supreme Court invoked its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution and suggesting that the accused A G Perarivalan being deemed to have served the sentence in connection with the crime of killing of the former Prime Minister, be set at liberty.

It must be appreciated that this release of A G Perarivalan is putting him on liberty as he is deemed to have served the sentence for the crime committed by him. It is not acquittal of him. It simply means that he was an accused, his charges were proved, he was convicted and that having served his sentence for the said crime, he is being set at liberty.

With his release, though there is ample pain and fury among the members of Congress party, they must appreciate that showing a magnanimity of heart, it was Smt Sonia Gandhi who had appealed to help commute Nalini's (one of the co-accused) death sentence to that of life imprisonment upon the birth of her child in prison. Further, it was a meeting between Smt Priyanka Gandhi with Nalini in prison which was also appreciated by the then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru M Karunanidhi. Also, Shri Rahul Gandhi has suggested that killing of his father caused him tremendous pain but he nursed no anger or hatred towards those responsible for it.

Indeed, why it has taken so long for the institutions to take timely and adequate action in matters related to death row convicts and their subsequent appeals is the larger question and delving deep into it only highlights the state of affairs of the ‘system’ in the country. However, it must not be forgotten that along with the former PM, the police constables, the local Tamil people and a child who sang a poem there also died in the blast and that all their sacrifices stand tall and in full glory as seven values of Dharma, Satya, Nyaya, Vigyan, Tyaga, Shanti and Samiridhi (translated in English as Rule of law, Truth, Justice, Science, Sacrifice, Peace and Prosperity) atop the seven pillars at Sriperumbudur.

In the land of Gandhi and Buddha, eye for an eye cannot be our guide. The instant Supreme Court order is also an occasion to reiterate that in law, every life and everyone’s liberty is precious, equally applicable to both - a former Prime Minister and to an accused who has already undergone his sentence. However, in society, if it is a moment of celebration for few, it is also a moment of sorrow and pain for many. Let the seven pillars of Sriperumbudur shine.

(Nishant Mandal is a dually qualified professional as engineer and advocate, who is currently practising law before Hon’ble Courts in India, based in New Delhi. He can be reached at nishantmandal@rediffmail.com)

Views are personal