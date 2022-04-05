Phone call that can mop up your money

Earlier this year, Shridhar Naik, a college professor in Mumbai, received a text message saying that the documents submitted to his cellular service provider were incomplete. He called the number mentioned in the SMS and the person on the other end, who turned out to be a fraudster, tricked Naik into installing a screen-sharing app and granting him access. Using this access, the fraudster captured Naik’s netbanking credentials and cleaned out his account. Complaints were immediately registered but that was the last he saw of his hard-earned money.

Then again, Dr Christina George, a professor at the Christian Medical College in Ludhiana was all set to go on holiday in October last year when she received a call supposedly from her bank. The caller seemed to know exactly what tickets she had bought and for how much and told her they would be giving her reward points for the transaction. She was too clever to share the OTP she had received but even so within minutes she received SMS messages informing her she had spent nearly a lakh of rupees on various transactions.

Police investigation revealed the fraudster had used a wallet application to transfer her money as her phone inadvertently was using an unsecured website.

Cyber crimes have thus moved from simple cheating and innocent sharing of OTPs to more sophisticated systems of frauds that even the highly educated and aware people become victim to. A well-organised system set up by cyber fraudsters prevents the police from apprehending them despite the number of cases piling up every year. Running entirely on cash, this system sets off silent alarms every time a police team reaches remote villages where the fraudsters are based, investigators have observed.