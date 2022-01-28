Pilot seeks vote for late Rajiv Tyagi’s wife in Sahibabad, downplays RPN Singh’s switch over to BJP

Congress spokesman Rajiv Tyagi who passed away due to cardiac arrest immediately after a live TV debate two years ago, is still alive in the hearts and minds of the people in his neighbourhood.

Tyagi who was an emerging face on prime-time debates on Indian television, fiercely defending Congress’ ideology died after a massive heart attack amid a heated debate on Bengaluru riots on Hindi News channel Aaj Tak.

Remembering Rajiv Tyagi, Arif, a resident of Sahibabad assembly seat, said, “He was very kind, upright and helpful.”

Arif, who was basking in the sun with other Congress workers in front of newly inaugurated Congress’ office in sector-15, Vasundhra, was packing campaign items in his car. He along with 50 workers was preparing to welcome former Rajasthan deputy CM, Sachin Pilot who was scheduled to arrive for a door-to-door campaign in favor of Sangeeta Tyagi, wife of Rajiv Tyagi.