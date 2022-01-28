Pilot seeks vote for late Rajiv Tyagi’s wife in Sahibabad, downplays RPN Singh’s switch over to BJP
Tyagi who was an emerging face on prime-time debates on Indian television, fiercely defending Congress’ ideology died after a massive heart attack amid a heated debate on Bengaluru riots on Hindi News channel Aaj Tak.
Remembering Rajiv Tyagi, Arif, a resident of Sahibabad assembly seat, said, “He was very kind, upright and helpful.”
Arif, who was basking in the sun with other Congress workers in front of newly inaugurated Congress’ office in sector-15, Vasundhra, was packing campaign items in his car. He along with 50 workers was preparing to welcome former Rajasthan deputy CM, Sachin Pilot who was scheduled to arrive for a door-to-door campaign in favor of Sangeeta Tyagi, wife of Rajiv Tyagi.
Following the “40 per cent seats for women” formula announced by Priyanka Gandhi, Congress has fielded Sangeeta in the fray, from the constituency which is dominated by male politicians.
A teacher by profession, Sangeeta had filed an intervention petition in the Supreme Court regarding hate speech.
Talking to NH, Sangeeta recalled her husband, Rajiv’s work and dedication towards creating a peaceful society.
“I lost my husband to hatred…My fight is against hate peddled by news channels all the time. BJP sets the agenda and news channels keep flashing it. I have to carry forward the legacy of the Congress as well as of Rajiv who worked hard for the Hindu-Muslims unity.”
When asked what chances she has since the Congress is seen as a non-player by many in the fray, Sangeeta invoked Priyanka Gandhi’s “Lakdi Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon” slogan and said, “People have understood the divisive agenda played by the BJP, SP and BSP. The Congress party is fighting as one. Today Sachin Pilot is coming. Many senior leaders will campaign for me.”
About half an hour later, Sangeeta was welcoming former Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot in Sahibabad’s Muslim dominated area.
Seeking votes for Sangeeta, Pilot said that the fight is between Congress and the BJP in Sahibabad assembly seat.
Appealing to people to vote for the Congress, during the door-to-door campaign, Pilot said, “Only Congress can defeat BJP at national level.”
When asked about the communal polarisation, fanned by the BJP, Pilot attacked Yogi for failing on every front such as education, health and development.
“Yogi is raising the 80 vs 20 per cent narrative because they have done nothing in the last five years.”
On RPN Singh switching over to BJP, Piot gave a firm reply saying, “In the time of election, people come and go…It was his (RPN Singh’s) personal decision”.
Though Congress has never won from Sahibabad, experts believe offering tickets to party workers and loyalists will benefit the Congress in the long run and it will also reassure the party cadre.
“If workers get to rise up within Congress, the organisational setup will get a boost,” said a senior journalist living in Vasundhra which falls in the constituency.
Sangeeta will take on heavyweights Sunil Sharma of the BJP and Amarpal Sharma of the Samajwadi Party, besides others.
Like the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party has also fielded a woman from Sahibabad, Chhavi Tyagi.