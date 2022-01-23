PLC announces 22 candidates, Amarinder Singh to contest from Patiala Urban

Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) candidates from 22 constituencies for upcoming State Assembly elections.

The PLC has got 37 of the 117 seats in the state as part of its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and SAD (Sanyukt), with discussions still in progress on possibly another five seats for the party.

Of the 37 seats in the PLC kitty, the maximum of 26 are from Malwa region. The PLC’s share in seat allocation for Majha region currently stands at 7, while Doaba region accounts for four seats.

There is one woman in this first list. Farzana Alam Khan, a former SAD MLA and wife of former DGP the late Izhar Alam Khan, will contest from Malerkotla in the Malwa region.

Besides Capt. Amarinder Singh, who had on Saturday itself announced his decision to fight from his home constituency of Patiala Urban, there are eight other Jat Sikhs in the first list. Four of the candidates belong to the SC community, three to OBC community, while five are Hindu faces.