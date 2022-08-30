Plea in SC to dispense with public notice under Special Marriage Act had merit, feel legal experts

The petition contended that inquiry under Section 8 of the Act was violative of the right to privacy of couples and that it failed the three tier test, endorsed in KS Puttaswamy judgement, of legality, legitimacy and proportionality.

Indian Civil Liberties Union (ICLU) founder and Supreme Court lawyer Anas Tanwir said that the SC was not wrong when it dismissed the PIL. “When you file a PIL, it is a public interest litigation. So, you have to give an undertaking that there is no personal stake involved. If there is a personal stake, then the right thing to do is to file a writ petition instead of a PIL,” he added.

He observed that the petitioner could have filed such a petition in the concerned high court in the state. The case may have been dismissed on technicality, noted Tanwir, but the SC has left the question of law open.

Here the crucial question of law pertains to privacy and liberty of individuals.

“The idea behind the notice under SMA was to prevent coercion or illegal marriages. However, it has become a tool for harassment of interfaith couples,” Tanwir said.

In January 2021, the Allahabad High Court ruled that it was not compulsory for couples seeking to solemnise their marriage under SMA to give a mandatory 30-day public notice of their intention to marry. The court had observed that in case the couple does not make a request for publication of such a notice in writing, the Marriage Officer, while giving notice under Section 5 of the Act, shall not publish any such notice or entertain objections to the intended marriage.

In 2017, the Delhi High Court held that sending notices to the residences of the parties to marriage is violative of their right to privacy and is an unwarranted procedure.

In 2021, the Punjab and Haryana High Court considered the legality of the procedure followed under the SMA and held it as violative of fundamental right to privacy of the parties. However, in this case, the legality of the procedures adopted by the executive under Section 6 of the Act was considered rather than the constitutional validity of Section 6 of the SMA.