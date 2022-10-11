Plea on hate speeches perhaps right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

The petitioner, who referred to the Bollywood film, "The Kashmir Files", submitted that a hate speech is like an arrow that never turns back.

The petitioner also alleged that he has cited confessions of senior BJP leaders claiming that minorities were killed.

"Retired army chief, presidents etc wrote to the PM saying this but there was no response. Regarding such an earlier case, Justices Chandrachud and Hima Kohli also sought a status report regarding implementation of the Tehseen Poonawalla judgment," Mansukhani submitted, reported Bar and Bench



The bench observed that these are matters where the normal proceedings in a crime-related issue must be undertaken.



In the second case, a bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli passed the order seeking responses from the Uttarakhand and Delhi governments while hearing a plea of activist Tushar Gandhi.



In his petition, the activist has sought contempt action against senior police officials for allegedly not taking any steps as per the guidelines laid down to curb hate speeches and lynching.