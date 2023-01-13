Plurality under threat, India will reject hatred: Rahul in letter to be distributed as Yatra follow-up

Divisive forces are attempting to turn our diversity against us but India will reject hatred and vicious agenda cannot go on any longer, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said in a letter that will be distributed among people as part of the party's follow-up campaign to the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Along with Gandhi's letter, party workers will also distribute a charge sheet against the Narendra Modi government as part of 'Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan' that will be run from January 26 to March 26 at block, district and state levels, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh told a press conference at the AICC headquarters here.

"As part of this campaign, 2.5 lakh gram panchayats, six lakh villages and about 10 lakh election booths will be covered," he said, adding that the Congress has never undertaken such a programme at this scale.

There will be a 'Mahila Yatra' in every state capital, padyatras at block levels and conventions at the district levels in which state and national level leaders will participate, Ramesh said.

He also released the Gandhi's letter that would be delivered to people by Congress leaders along with a soon-to-be released "charge sheet".