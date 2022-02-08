PM Cares Fund corpus got tripled to Rs 10,990 crore in FY 2020-21, but 65% lay unused, RTI query reveals

The PM CARES Fund which was set up by the Modi government to provide relief and deal with Coronavirus pandemic related emergencies saw its corpus grow nearly three-fold to a whopping Rs 10,990 crore in 2020-21. However, the disbursal remained poor.

According to an RTI query by Commodore (Retd) Lokesh Batra, 64 per cent of the Rs 10,990 crore collected by the PM CARES Fund between March 2020 to March 31, 2021 remained unused.

As per the RTI reply, only Rs 3,976 crore could be spent by the Fund.