PM in Europe: What Indian TV glossed over

Even as an uncritical Indian media gushed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-day visit through Europe and showed him addressing an auditorium full of NRIs in Berlin shouting, “2024/ Modi once more”, official social media handles took down another video in which people could be heard shouting ‘Modi-Modi/DownDown’ as the PM gets ready to inspect a guard of honour.

While a group of NRIs (?) were seen dancing with a saffron flag in Berlin, outraged Indians asked why the Indian tricolour was missing. “Imagine a green or a Khalsa flag being brandished abroad by a group of Indians during the PM’s visit,” was the refrain.

While Modi supporters gushed at his connect with Indians and waxed at the excited faces of Indians greeting him, critics were not surprisingly scathing. “Captive audience in a foreign country, handpicked to give him maximum taalis and ceetees. A megalomaniac’s dream,” quipped a post while commentator Aakar Patel wondered what the Indians were excited about. “They can’t be excited over the economy, unemployment, inflation or the Chinese occupation of Indian land…so they must be excited at the GST collection”. Another trenchant critic Apoorvanand tweeted, “How petty and servile most of the Indian Hindu diaspora can be! They enjoy full rights abroad but want to restrict the rights of non-Hindus in India.”

While Narendra Modi exhorted Indians in Germany to persuade five non-Indians every year to visit India, critics at home asked why the PM did not ask them to return. “They should return and experience the paradise in India so that they do not miss Modi,” was another acerbic post.

The PM was roasted on social media which pointed out Modi’s preference for events, expensive sartorial taste and his penchant for beating his own drum and attacking the opposition even while travelling abroad. The PM forgets that on official tours he represents every Indian and not just the BJP voters. But as is his wont, he used his address to the Indian diaspora to attack the opposition. “The election is in Gujarat but he is campaigning in Germany,” quipped Urvish Kothari.

While the PM recalled former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s rhetorical reference to only 15 paise of every Rupee reaching the beneficiary in his address to the AICC in Bombay in 1985, without naming him, Modi rhetorically wondered which ‘hand’ was siphoning off the remaining 85 paise. This provoked a Congressman to quip, “They were Indian hands, Prime Minister, many of them government employees even from Gujarat”.