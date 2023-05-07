PM is not speaking about corruption, unemployment in K'taka: Priyanka Gandhi

Corruption, loot, price rise and unemployment are the real "terrorism" in Karnataka today and the ruling BJP had failed to address the actual issues of people while the party was in power, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Sunday.

Addressing a huge public meeting at Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district, she said BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi are always talking about extremism and national security when elections are round the corner.

"They are not talking about your (people's) real issues. I want to tell the BJP leaders that price rise, unemployment and the 40 per cent corruption of the BJP government are the real extremism," she said.

She said the BJP is making promises at the time of elections, but the people should cast their votes on the basis of what they have delivered in the last three years in Karnataka.

"While talking about religion, national security and terrorism, the BJP leaders do not see that thousands of farmers had committed suicide in Karnataka under their rule. More than 1,000 unemployed youth have taken their own lives," she charged.

The BJP government had looted Rs 6 lakh crore during their rule, she alleged. Medium and small industries in the state have suffered big losses after demonetisation and wrong implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and thousands of youth were rendered jobless.

The Union government had destroyed the idea of bank nationalisation by merging four public sector banks Syndicate Bank, Vijaya Bank, Corporation Bank and Canara Bank which where the pride of Mangaluru, she said.

Vadra said all the airports and sea ports in the country including the New Mangalore Port are being sold to crorepatis who are the friends of the BJP regime at the Centre, thereby denying employment to thousands of local people.