"PM is protecting Adani, didn't talk about any inquiry": Rahul Gandhi on Modi's speech
PM was “shocked” by his speech said Rahul Gandhi while talking to reporters outside Parliament
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi expressed dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Parliament and reiterated that by announcing a probe into the matter the PM was only protecting Adani.
Reacting to Prime Minister Modi’s speech in Lok Sabha, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked Modi and accused him of protecting Adani.
Talking to reporters outside Parliament, immediate after Modi’s address, Rahul said, “I am not satisfied with the PM’s speech, but it reveals the truth. There has been no talk of a probe. If they are not friends, the PM should have once said that there will be an investigation.”
“The PM didn’t talk about the money circulating through benami accounts and shell companies in the defence sector. This shows that the PM is protecting him,” the Congress MP from Wayanad alleged.
Saying that the PM was “shocked” by his speech in the House, Rahul Gandhi said, “This is an issue of national security and (involves) the country’s infrastructure. The PM should have just said that there would be an enquiry. But I understand why he didn’t.”
“He was shocked. He did not respond to any of my questions. Moreover, I haven’t asked any complicated questions. I only asked how many times he (Gautam Adani) went with the PM and how many times they met”.
On Tuesday Rahul Gandhi launched no-holds-barred attack on Modi in Parliament and alleged that rules were tweaked to favour Adani at the behest of Modi.
“During my yatra people asked me how Adani attained such success in so many sectors, what is his relationship with the Prime Minister,” Rahul questioned, adding, “First, Modi used to go in Adani's plane now the businessman goes in the prime minister's aircraft.”
The Adani Group has been accused of fraud and stock manipulation by a US-based short-seller, triggering a massive rout in the markets.