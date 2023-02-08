"PM is protecting Adani, didn't talk about any inquiry": Rahul Gandhi on Modi's speech

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi expressed dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Parliament and reiterated that by announcing a probe into the matter the PM was only protecting Adani.

Talking to reporters outside Parliament, immediate after Modi’s address, Rahul said, “I am not satisfied with the PM’s speech, but it reveals the truth. There has been no talk of a probe. If they are not friends, the PM should have once said that there will be an investigation.”