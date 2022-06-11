PM Modi has let down India’s middle class, which propelled him to power in first place

“A healthy middle class is necessary to have a healthy political democracy. A society made up of rich and poor has no mediating group either politically or economically”

– Lester Thurow (American political economist, former dean of the MIT Sloan School of Management, and author of many books on economic topics)

What constitutes the “middle class” in a given nation is dependent upon the purchasing power, educational levels and perceptions of who constitute “the wealthy”.

For those in the middle classes, the earnings generally lie in the range of US $10 to $100 per day. The middle class in many countries has been defined as those with incomes ranging between 75 percent to 125 percent of the median income.

A Pew Research Center analysis finds that the global middle class encompassed 54 million fewer people in 2020 than the number projected prior to the onset of the pandemic.

In percentage terms, 17% of the global population could be considered middle income in 2020. Most people in 2020 were either low income (51%) or poor (10%), while nearly 15% lived at an upper-middle-income standard and 7% were high income.