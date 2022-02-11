PM Modi invoked Jawaharlal Nehru just to distract Goans from real issues: Rahul Gandhi

Modi had in his campaign rally at Mapusa in north Goa on Thursday claimed that Jawaharlal Nehru left Goans to die when Goa was fighting for its freedom.

“While he could have liberated Goa from Portuguese rule within hours, he did not do so for 15 years,” Modi had contended.

Rahul Gandhi pointed out that in the run-up to the 2014 general elections, Modi had promised jobs to 2 crore youth and depositing of Rs. 15 lakh in everyone’s bank accounts, but nothing of the sort happened.

“Why doesn’t he speak of giving employment, doubling farmer income, eradicating corruption, why is he quiet on Demonetisation,” Gandhi asked, adding that the answer to this is Modi’s failure to be able to offer governance.

Gandhi spoke on issues pertaining to Goa and committed that the Congress party would resist the idea of the incumbent government to turn Goa into a coal hub.

Exuding confidence that the Congress will form the government in Goa on its own without the need for a post-poll understanding with either the TMC or AAP, Gandhi said that unemployment, tourism, and mining were the burning issues before Goans and only the Congress had a credible plan to set things right.