PM Modi’s idea of ‘strong government’ is for BJP to control everything and everyone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently spoke about his vision of a ‘strong government’. Addressing a university convocation in Chennai on July 29, Modi said: “A strong government does not control everything or everyone. It controls the system’s impulse to interfere…A strong government does not move into every domain”.

“A strong government’s strength lies in its humility to accept that it cannot know or do everything,” he added.

Fine words, indeed! The only catch is that the government, under Modi, is doing exactly the opposite of what has been pronounced by him. The Modi government seeks to control everything and everyone; his government has moved into every domain, including curtailing the rights of citizens assured under the Constitution.

What is actually happening is a single-minded pursuit by a ‘strong government’ for total control in all spheres of society. Electoral democracy is fast becoming an electoral autocracy. The way Parliament has been denigrated and the opposition muzzled has been illustrated by the current monsoon session that saw the suspension of 27 opposition Members of Parliament.