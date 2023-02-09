PM Modi’s LS speech did nothing to dispel allegations of his govt’s patronage of Gautam Adani

While 140 crores Indians, including those spread across the world, were impatiently awaiting a resilient rebuttal from their PM Narendra Modi to the allegations levelled by the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against him of patronising and promoting corporate honcho Gautam Adani, who allegedly indulged in financial irregularities and fraud, Modi once again chose to resort to theatrics on the floor of the Lok Sabha.

It was expected that Modi would use the opportunity to steer clear of the charges levelled by Rahul, which were quite serious. Instead, he preferred to resort to his usual style of hurling jibes and jumlas.

Rahul sought to know from the PM about his relations with Adani. In fact, after the Hindenburg expose, the people around the world, especially Indians, were keen to know the truth right from his mouth. Gandhi had alleged that, Adani sitting in the lap of Modi, amassed a huge fortune and become the third richest businessman in the world.