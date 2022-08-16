PM Modi’s Red Fort speech reinforces impression he’s entirely out of touch with reality

Prime Minister Narendra Modi must have burned the midnight oil to think up his ‘five pledges’ to turn India into a country of his dreams by 2047, independent India’s centenary year. And these ‘pledges’ appear to have limped away from the basic goals of education, health, jobs and shelter.

The word that comes to mind is ‘esoteric’. Modi confirmed that he is distant from the lives of ordinary people, abstruse and mystic. An alternative would be the phrase ‘dream on’.

Modi dropped his ‘five pledges’ one by one on the heads of the invitees to the ID-extravaganza fit for a developing country of India’s standing — emerging economic superpower, except for the rupee which can’t stop itself from plumbing the depths in its showdown with the dollar.

Of course, in Modi’s lingo, the five pledges are ‘paanch praan’, five keys to unlock the life-saving potential of India’s demographic dividend in the next 25 years when the majority of the demographic would be in their 50s, and Modi himself in the 100+. In Modi’s turn of phrase, the ‘paanch praan’ is crucial for India’s development; indeed, to India’s future.

And, effortlessly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slipped in the cliché “130 crore Indians” to emphasize the intent forcefully. The right words fell from the Prime Minister’s golden tongue: ‘unite’, ‘love for the country’, ‘fight against discrimination’, slavery’, and ‘fellow citizens’.

The iconic Red Fort, now witness to more empty words than there are loaded ones in the dictionary, would testify that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ninth I-Day address was not much different from the eight that preceded it.