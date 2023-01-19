PM must speak up, heads should roll: Congress on sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

The Congress on Thursday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should break his "silence" on the sexual exploitation allegations against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and asked why resignations of those involved have not come in till now.

The opposition party's attack came after star wrestler Vinesh Phogat Wednesday alleged that Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Singh has been sexually exploiting women wrestlers for years, a charge vehemently rejected by the sports administrator.

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Our players are the pride of the country. They bring laurels to the country by their performance at the world level." The players have made serious allegations of exploitation against the Wrestling Federation of India and its president and their voices should be heard, she said.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Kuldeep Sengar, Chinmayanand, father-son duo Vinod Arya and Pulkit Arya... and now this new case! The list of BJP leaders committing atrocities against women is endless." "Mr PM, was 'Beti Bachao' a warning to save daughters from BJP leaders? India is waiting for an answer," he said on Twitter.

Why are all those who oppress women, members of the BJP, he asked.

"Yesterday, you said that a better environment has been created for sports in the past eight years. Is this the 'better environment', in which even our daughters who bring laurels to the country are unsafe?" Ramesh said.