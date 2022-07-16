PM’s political vendetta doesn't even spare the departed: Congress slams Centre on charges on Ahmed Patel

"The Prime Minister’s political vendetta machine clearly does not even spare the departed who were his political adversaries. This SIT is dancing to the tune of its political master and will sit wherever it is told to. We know how an earlier SIT chief was rewarded with a diplomatic assignment after he had given a ‘clean chit’ to the chief minister."

"Giving judgment through press, in an ongoing judicial process, through puppet investigative agencies who trumpet wild allegations as supposed findings, has been the hallmark of the Modi-Shah duo’s tactics for years. This is nothing but another example of the same, with the added object of vilifying a deceased person since he is obviously unable and unavailable to refute such brazen lies," said Jairam Ramesh

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Gujarat police on Friday contended before the court that activist Teesta Setalvad was a part of a "larger conspiracy" by Congress veteran Ahmed Patel against Narendra Modi.