Police action against Rahul Gandhi a cowardly act by panic-stricken Modi govt: Maha Congress chief Patole

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has said the police action against party leader Rahul Gandhi was a "cowardly" act by the panic-stricken Narendra Modi government.



He said the prime minister's attempt to suppress Rahul Gandhi's voice by using the police will not succeed and Congress will continue to seek answers on the alleged scam by industrialist Gautam Adani.



Patole's comments came on Sunday when Rahul Gandhi faced a Delhi Police team that reached his residence to inquire about his "women are still being sexually assaulted" statement made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.



"I condemn the police action against Rahul Gandhi which is a cowardly act by the panic-stricken Modi regime," Patole told reporters.



He said Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party are not scared due to the oppression unleashed by the authoritarian Modi government. "The Congress party will bring the dark truth about Adani-Modi before the country," he added.



"PM Modi is scared because Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha exposed a multi-crore scam of Gautam Adani and also the PM's relations with the industrialist. And because of this, the prime minister is trying to suppress Rahul Gandhi's voice by using the police. But Rahul and the Congress party are not scared," Patole added.



He said the Congress will continue to raise its voice along with Rahul Gandhi.



Patole said the Adani scam has put the common people of the country at risk of losing lakhs of crores of their hard-earned money put in the State Bank of India and the LIC.



"Investors have lost thousands of crores due to the collapse of Adani Group's shares. Rahul Gandhi demanded an inquiry into the Adani Group scam through a Joint Parliamentary Committee.



"But instead of an inquiry, the government sent a notice to Rahul Gandhi for a statement he made during Bharat Jodo Yatra 45 days ago. They are now sending the police to his house for investigation," the Congress leader said.