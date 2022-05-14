Police acts against Twitter user, Marathi actress for objectionable remarks against NCP supremo Sharad Pawar

The Pune Cyber Police has booked a social media user by the name of Baglankar who runs a Twitter handle ‘NikhilBhamre8’ for posting a life threat against NCP president Sharad Pawar.

The objectionable social media post stated, “Ata Vel alia he Baramati chya Gandhi sathi (the time has come for Baramati’s Gandhi)’ and “Baramati Chya Nathuram Godse Tayar Karaychi (need to ready a Nathuram Godse from Baramati) and tagged it with a slogan “Baramaticha Kaka Mafi Mag (Beg for mercy, the uncle of Baramati)”.

Jagtap in his complaint said that Pawar during a speech in Satara on May 9 had read a few lines from a poem written by litterateur Jawahar Rathod which deals with casteism and untouchability, which was wrongly interpreted by vested interests who now want to spread discord in the society.

“The Twitter handle user has urged for the readying of an assassin like Nathuram Godse from Baramati to kill Pawar. Strict legal action must be taken against these threats and the Twitter user,” the complaint stated.

The Cyber Police has booked the Twitter user under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes), 153 A (spreading disharmony among people).

In another development, Kalwa Police in Thane detained Marathi film actress Ketaki Chitale for making disparaging remarks against Sharad Pawar on Facebook. The actress in a Facebook post had levelled objectionable comments against the NCP chief.

Social media users had trolled the actress for her posts and demanded strict action against her for maligning the image of the senior politician.