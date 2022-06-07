Police charges minor son of AIMIM MLA as co-accused in Hyderabad gang-rape case: Report

The minor son of MLA of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party (AIMIM) has been named as an accused in the Hyderabad gangrape case, as per a report carried by NDTV.

All six accused -- one adult and five minors -- now in custody have been charged under the POCSO Act, besides IPC sections pertaining to women-centric laws.

The Hyderabad police had earlier maintained that the legislator's son was not in the car and later said he was not involved in the rape.

A 17-year-old girl was attacked inside a vehicle by a group of Class 11 and 12 schoolboys from ‘politically-influential’ families after leaving a pub together in the posh Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad.

One of the minors in custody is the son of a local leader of the state's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi while another minor is the son of a politician from Sanga Reddy, NDTV said.