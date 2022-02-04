Police complaints filed against organisers of Prayagraj’s ‘Sant Sammelan’ for hate speeches against minorities

A complaint has been filed at an Allahabad police station and Hazratganj police station in Lucknow against the organisers of the ‘Sant Sammelan’ which was held in Prayagraj on January 29.

The ‘Sant Sammelan’ was organised by Swami Anand Swarup at the Brahmarshi Ashram Trust camp located at Mahavir Marg of Magh Mela in Prayagraj, which among other things demanded declaration of the country as a ‘Hindu Rashtra’.

“In order to defend the essential principles of our Constitution and to ensure public peace, the above-named persons mentioned in Sections 153A, 153B, 295, 295A, 298, 504 must refrain from using and promoting hate speech, hostility, animosity, and malice against religious communities. Please take prompt action under Sections 505(2) and 506 IPC”, the police complaint read.

“We are not sure if FIR has been registered in the case yet. If it is not, we will approach the court,” said Ramesh Dixit, one of the complainants.