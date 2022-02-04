Police complaints filed against organisers of Prayagraj’s ‘Sant Sammelan’ for hate speeches against minorities
The conveners of the event demanded introduction of death penalty for those organising religious conversions. They also demanded that PM Narendra Modi declare India as a ‘Hindu Rashtra’
A complaint has been filed at an Allahabad police station and Hazratganj police station in Lucknow against the organisers of the ‘Sant Sammelan’ which was held in Prayagraj on January 29.
The ‘Sant Sammelan’ was organised by Swami Anand Swarup at the Brahmarshi Ashram Trust camp located at Mahavir Marg of Magh Mela in Prayagraj, which among other things demanded declaration of the country as a ‘Hindu Rashtra’.
“In order to defend the essential principles of our Constitution and to ensure public peace, the above-named persons mentioned in Sections 153A, 153B, 295, 295A, 298, 504 must refrain from using and promoting hate speech, hostility, animosity, and malice against religious communities. Please take prompt action under Sections 505(2) and 506 IPC”, the police complaint read.
“We are not sure if FIR has been registered in the case yet. If it is not, we will approach the court,” said Ramesh Dixit, one of the complainants.
At this congregation of Hindu sadhus, the conveners demanded the introduction of death penalty for those organising religious conversions.
Additionally, they demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi declare India has a Hindu Rashtra.
The organisers insisted that their meeting was a ‘Dharam Sansad’ too, but couldn’t use the name because they were denied permission for the same.
“This is in reality a Dharam Sansad, a parliament of religions. The name of Dharam Sansad was changed to Sant Sammelan because the administration refused permission for a Dharam Sansad. So, we had to put up the banner in the name of Sant Sammelan,” said Ananda Swarup, one of the organisers of the meeting.
Shankaracharya Narendranand Saraswati, Mahamandaleshwar Prabodhanand Maharaj, Mahamandaleshwar Yatindranand Giri, Swami Ananda Swarup, Swami Ram Lakhan Das and Sadhvipuja Shakun were some of the people who spoke at the Sant Sammelan and have been named in the complaint.
“Minorities should be eradicated from India and we should follow our gods and goddesses by taking up arms against them. We should attack those who work against the Hindus in the country,” said Narendranand Saraswati at the event.
“You need to understand that madarsa and masjid are places where these jihadis are born and I request you that you should keep an eye on your neighbours to check if they are jihadis. They need to be taken care of if we want to save humanity in the world,” said Saraswati.
The complaint filed in Allahabad pointed out that Ram Lakhan Das talked about forcefully closing down Deoband and Bareilly Sharif, the largest madrasas of Muslims. Shakun justified the crime of Bhagwat Nishad, accused in the Dilshad murder case outside Gorakhpur court, and strongly supported the criminal act.
One of the conveners of the Sammelan, Narendra Anand Giri claimed and asserted that they would organise ‘country-wide demonstrations’ if bail was not granted by next week to Yati Narsinghanand and Jitendra Narayan Tyagi (Waseem Rizvi), who have been arrested in connection with the controversial ‘Dharma Sansad’ held Haridwar where hate speeches against Muslims were delivered.
“If the government delays their release, an incident like the bombing of the Assembly could occur, since we are prepared to become Bhagat Singh,” Giri added at the Sant Sammelan.
Narasinghanand, the head priest of the Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, had convened the ‘Dharma Sansad’ in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, from December 17 to 19 where he and several other speakers called for genocide of Muslims to create a ‘Hindu Rashtra’.
Rizvi has been arrested for purportedly delivering a hate speech against Muslims at that event.
Published: 04 Feb 2022, 8:15 PM