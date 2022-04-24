Police lodges FIR after posters pasted by alleged Hindu Sena members outside Congress Headquarters in Delhi
"FIR has been registered against unidentified persons and further investigation is on. The posters have already been removed by someone," a police official was quoted as saying
An FIR was registered against Hindu Sena members on Sunday for allegedly putting up posters outside the Congress Headquarters at 24 Akbar Road in New Delhi, officials said.
Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta was quoted as saying in media reports that its members had put up the series of posters outside the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, questioning the party's 'silence' on alleged attacks on Hindus. "Why is the Gandhi family silent on the attacks on Hindus in the country?" he asked.
"FIR has been registered against unidentified persons and further investigation is on. The posters have already been removed by someone," Delhi Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said.
Earlier, a senior police official said, "We came to know about this. We are discussing this with our legal team and senior officials to decide the future course of action."
Last week, the Hindu Sena had put up posters outside Jawaharlal Nehru University where two groups of students had clashed over Ram Navami celebrations. The police had lodged a case and arrested some persons associated with the organisation.
