Police lodges FIR after posters pasted by alleged Hindu Sena members outside Congress Headquarters in Delhi

Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta was quoted as saying in media reports that its members had put up the series of posters outside the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, questioning the party's 'silence' on alleged attacks on Hindus. "Why is the Gandhi family silent on the attacks on Hindus in the country?" he asked.

"FIR has been registered against unidentified persons and further investigation is on. The posters have already been removed by someone," Delhi Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said.

Earlier, a senior police official said, "We came to know about this. We are discussing this with our legal team and senior officials to decide the future course of action."