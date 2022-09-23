Police, Pride and Prejudice: Vengeance of a vindictive state

In the meanwhile, his family was forced to vacate his official residence in Gandhinagar although he was entitled to it by virtue of being posted to the North-East. Departmental proceedings were also initiated against him, for ‘talking to the media’ among other charges.

Verma moved the Delhi High Court last year against departmental proceedings against him. He was being victimised for his reports and deposition in the Ishrat Jahan case, he pleaded. The Union government informed the court on August 30 that departmental proceedings against Verma had been completed and based on the recommendation, he had been dismissed from the service. Verma has moved the Supreme Court against the high court order of September 7 allowing the government to go ahead with the dismissal after September 19.

Verma is not the only IPS officer in Gujarat being punished by the government. The Gujarat government moved with lightning speed to arrest retired Director General of Police R.B. Sreekumar and former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, along with activist Teesta Setalvad, in July after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition by Zakia Jafri, widow of a former MP Ehsan Jafri, to re-open one of the 2002 riot cases. They were accused of having conspired to defame the state of Gujarat and “conspiring to abuse the process of law by fabricating false evidence”. Bhatt, who is already in jail in a case of custodial death dating back to 1990s, was brought out and re-arrested.

Another ex-IPS officer, Rahul Sharma, was also summoned and his statement recorded though for the time being he has not been arrested. Sharma, a 1992 batch IPS officer, took voluntary retirement in 2015 after a decade-long tiff with the state government and is now a lawyer at the Gujarat High Court.

He is being allegedly hounded for providing Call Detail Records (CDR) of the then ministers, officers and other functionaries of the Sangh Parivar during the 2002 Gujarat riots to various enquiry commissions.

When Narendra Modi took over as the chief minister of Gujarat in 2001, he immediately transferred five IAS officers for the perceived sin of being close to his predecessor and patriarch, Keshubhai Patel. Three of them subsequently quit the service. The tone was set. Those who dared to oppose the chief minister or differed with him, were fixed. Among them was DGPs (now retired)Kuldip Sharma and R.B. Sreekumar.

Sharma, who was then the Additional Director General of Police CID had on August 1, 2005 sent a three-page report to the then chief secretary, Sudhir Mankad, recommending CBI inquiry against his own minister, Amit Shah, in a cooperative bank scam. Sharma was immediately shunted out to the nondescript post of Managing Director, Gujarat Sheep and Wool Development Corporation (GSWDC).

Sreekumar was also sidelined and superseded for opposing Gujarat Assembly elections after the 2002 riots, in his report to the then chief election commissioner J.M. Lyngdoh. Sreekumar in his report had stated that the atmosphere was communally charged following the riots and it was not advisable to hold the election. The chief minister Narendra Modi was however keen to go into the election and take advantage of the polarised atmosphere.

Sreekumar was superseded but sought judicial intervention and got back his position and pay, a year after his retirement. As the chief of the state intelligence bureau, he had reported Narendra Modi’s speeches during his 2002 statewide ‘Gaurav Yatra’ as “inflammatory”. Sreekumar was also accused of leaking information to the media and prosecuted, but he challenged the decision and won in courts. Sreekumar had also filed detailed affidavits before the Nanavati Shah judicial inquiry commission probing the riots.