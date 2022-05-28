Policing the VPN

This will enable the government to take action against users accessing contents that are blocked in the country using VPNs, such as the game PUBG Mobile. The government has not yet blocked VPNs though. They can still be used to access contents that are blocked in areas of most common usage of the services.

VPNs record user data through logging, which could mean maintaining the logs of users’ browsing activity, like online behavior, connection timestamps and more like customer names, their physical addresses, email IDs, phone numbers, reasons they use the service, dates from which they use it, and their ownership pattern.

Additionally, Cert’s directive asks VPN providers to keep a record of the IP and email addresses that the customer uses to register the service along with the timestamp of registration. Importantly, VPN providers will have to store all IP addresses that its customers generally use.

Some VPNs log data required to enforce device caps, measure how much data they have used, and monitor network performance. Many services log browsing data, metadata about a person’s usage, websites they have visited, IP addresses involved and more. Others like Hola VPN also collect information on other apps installed on a person’s phone and when they register or sign in to social media, in keeping with the firm’s privacy policy. The name and email address of a user is available to any VPN service.