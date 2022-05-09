Political committee expected to give key inputs to Congress at Sankalp Chintan Shivir

The political committee formed by the AICC will, among other things, suggest measures to be taken by the party for possible coalitions with regional parties for both state assembly elections and the Lok Sabha election due in 2024.

The reports of the various committees would be reviewed during the Sankalp Chintan Shivir to be held in Udaipur from May 13 to 15.

This committee is headed by Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjun Kharge as the convenor, Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, N Uttam Reddy, Shashi Tharoor, Gaurav Gogoi and Saptagiri Shankar.

On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced in Hyderabad that it would not have any coalition with the Telangana Rashtra Samiti in Telangana.

Addressing party workers in Hyderabad, he was very critical of Telengana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and said that the TRS has become a family party and it has failed to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

It is clear that in Telangana, the Congress will look for other partners.

The political committee has a key role to play as the Congress party will have to be cautious and forge an alliance with only such parties whose ideology is acceptable. The committee will also be responsible for suggesting to the AICC the political strategies to be adopted during elections in various states.

The economy panel is headed by former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram and comprises of former Union Minister Siddharamaiya, former Rajasthan deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Anand Sharma, Manish Tiwari, Rajeev Gowda, Parineeti Shinde, Gaurav Vallabh, and Supriya Shrinet. It will make suggestions to the party on inflation, GDP and various measures to improve the economy of the country.

Mukul Wasnik heads the organisation committee that would suggest to the party how to make a turnaround and bring back on rails a party that has suffered electoral failures. It comprises of Ajay Maken, Tariq Anwar, Ramesh Chennnithalla, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Adir Ranjan Choudhry, Netta D Souza and Meenakshi Natarajan as its members.

This is a committee with a lot of young elements who are known loyalists of the party.

The party has been giving a lot of impetus to enroll youth as party members. The committee for youth empowerment headed by Amarinder Singh Raja Warring will make suggestions on the enrolment of youth to provide new blood to the party as a part of the rejuvenation process.

This committee has BV Srinivas, Neeraj Kundan, Krishna Gowda, Krishna Alleveru, Alka Lamba, Rosie M John, Abhishek Dutt, Krishna Thakur and Angkita Dutta as its members.

Similarly, the farmers and agriculture committee headed by Bhupinder Singh Hooda and the social justice committee headed by Salman Khurshid would also give key suggestions to the party. Both the committees are very representative with members from all sections and states.