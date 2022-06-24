Political crisis takes attention away from Pune cops accused of planting evidence in Bhima-Koregaon case

But neither the Union government nor the state government and agencies have shown any interest in investigating the allegations. Nor has the prosecution made any move to summon the researchers, interrogate them online or request them to depose.

When the Bhima-Koregaon accused were being rounded up in 2018, Rashmi Shukla, IPS was the Police Commissioner at Pune. She has since then been charged with illegal phone tapping of nonBJP politicians in Maharashtra. Shivaji Bodke was the Additional Commissioner. Another controversial police officer, Parambir Singh was ADG (Law & Order) at Mumbai.

The same group of police officers, who were deemed to be close to the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, as coincidence would have it, were involved in handling several sensitive and controversial cases, including the Antilla bomb scare and the mysterious death of judge B.H. Loya. Fadnavis at the time was both chief minister and held the Home portfolio.

The human rights activists were accused of being urban naxals plotting against the State and assassination of a constitutional functionary.

It was always a mystery how or why the Pune Police arrested a former priest Stan Swamy (84) from far-away Ranchi among others. Fr Swamy had denied having any knowledge of Bhima-Koregaon, of being there or about the conspiracy. Similarly, it made little sense for Pune Police to arrest management professor Anand Teltumbde from Goa besides Rona Wilson, Hany Babu, Gautam Navlakha and Sudha Bharadwaj from Delhi.

Their computers were seized and Pune Police claimed that incriminating documents and emails proved their complicity.

If the charge of fabricating the evidence is proved, then the police officers, some of whom are clearly being protected by the Union government, would be liable to undergo prison terms.

Julio Ribeiro former Mumbai Police Commissioner, DGP Gujarat, DGP Punjab and former Indian ambassador to Romania said, “I read that a Massachusetts based digital forensic firm and companies based in the US have said that these things were planted. While they seem to have no reason to lie, I think in the interest of justice they should be questioned by the prosecution.”

(This article was first published in National Herald on Sunday)